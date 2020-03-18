Today in SCV History (March 18)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not be accepting in-person payments or providing in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all County buildings to the public.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
On Wednesday, March 18, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive at the Henry Mayo Education Center, located on the hospital campus at 23803 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, 91355.
Larry L. Adamson, president and chief executive officer emeritus of The Midnight Mission, who earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles has been appointed to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees as the Alumni Trustee
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
LOS ANGELES – Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
