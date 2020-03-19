[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (March 19)
March 19
| Thursday, Mar 19, 2020

1875, 1:35PM – Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only
The California Department of Motor Vehicles  announced Wednesday the following actions it is taking to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Missing Acton Woman Found Dead
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Tiburcio Vasquez
LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
To protect the health and safety of its campus community, College of the Canyons is converting its in-person college services to remote delivery, a process expected to be completed by March 20.
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
The Senate voted Wednesday to send a House-approved bill covering free COVID-19 testing and paid sick leave to President Donald Trump’s desk, and he promptly signed it into law.
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Diaz-Balart is First Member of Congress With COVID-19
Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of Congress to contract the coronavirus that continues to spread across the country.
L.A. County Wednesday: 46 New Cases, Total 190
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 46 new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
California COVID-19 Cases Rise to 598 Tuesday
Confirmed California COVID-19 cases rose to 598 with 13 deaths caused by the coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service
As Santa Clarita Valley students remain home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William S. Hart Union High School District will continue to provide school lunches to students on a "grab-and-go" basis.
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
U.S. Census Bureau Suspends Field Ops Till April 1
The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending field operations for the 2020 Census through April 1 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Census Director Steven Dillingham announced Wednesday.
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.
SCV Water Suspends Late Fees, Shut-offs Till June 30
SCV Water officials updated Santa Clarita Valley residents Wednesday that it is suspending late fees and service shut-offs through the end of June.
State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond voiced his support for the comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document issued by Governor Newsom Thursday.
Newsom: Most California Schools May be Closed Until Fall
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have outlined 10 ways people who possibly have or have been confirmed to have COVID-19 can do to manage their health at home.
DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for COVID-19 Fight
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
