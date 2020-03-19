Today in SCV History (March 19)

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
