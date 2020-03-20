Today in SCV History (March 20)

In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
