Today in SCV History (March 22)
March 22
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

1875Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
    Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
    Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
    All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
    LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
    Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
    The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
    FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
    Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
    Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
    L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
    State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
    March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
    SCV Markets Open Early for Seniors, Higher-risk Shoppers (Update)
    Several SCV markets are now opening their doors early or otherwise providing special shopping hours for seniors and other high-risk customers.
    Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
    Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
    SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
    As of Sunday, March 15, religious centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley fully transitioned from in-person services and meetings to online.
    Newsom Sends National Guard to Distribute Food, Protect Vulnerable
    California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.
    California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
    California now has 1,224 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date.
    WHO Busts Coronavirus COVID-19 Myths, Misinformation
    In light of dangerous myths and misinformation circulating about the coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization has created a "myth-busters" webpage to present the facts.
    SCV Saturday: Henry Mayo Confirms 2 New Cases, Restricts Visitors
    Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday afternoon, which resulted in one patient being hospitalized.
    UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
    Now, your UPS Driver will confirm the recipient has taken possession of these packages without asking anyone to sign manually.
    FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
    The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
    Newsom Expands Vote-by-Mail for May 12 Smith/Garcia Runoff Election
    Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to permit vote-by-mail procedures to be used in the May 12 special elections including the 25th Congressional District runoff, protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
    Burials Continue at National Cemeteries, But Services Don’t
    All U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for Veterans and eligible individuals. However, effective March 23, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will discontinue until further notice.
    Today in SCV History (March 21)
    1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
    Ysabel del Valle
    L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
    LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
    Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
    Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
    LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
    Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
