Today in SCV History (March 30)
March 30
| Monday, Mar 30, 2020

1993 – Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
