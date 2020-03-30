Today in SCV History (March 30)

For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126, including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.