Today in SCV History (March 9)

Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
One additional case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 14 as of Saturday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 21, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
At Tuesday's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will introduce a recommendation calling for a county and state investigation into technical and logistics problems in the March 3 primary election.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has asked Los Angeles County to mail out ballots to its 5.5 million voters after a disastrous rollout of the county’s $300 million voting system Tuesday in which some voters were greeted with downed computer terminals and wait times bordering on four hours.
The decades-long battle over a proposed Cemex mega-mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon appears headed for the courts, as the multi-national mining company recently filed a petition appealing a BLM decision ordering the company to pay $25 million in past-due fees.
With the February deadline passed for California lawmakers to introduce new legislative packages for 2020, elected officials representing the Santa Clarita Valley are highlighting the measures they are pushing for this year.
It seems most sources still credit Sutter, and say nothing about Lopez. They should give credit where credit is due.
I believe Sutter was the first to find gold after California achieved statehood. The Placerita Canyon find was prior to statehood.
So you’re saying we should have specified Alta California instead of just California? Noted. But this way seems more comprehensible to the greatest number of people.