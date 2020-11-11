Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)

The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
