Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)

The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.

Five Point Holdings an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported its third quarter 2020 results Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to see significant increases in key indicators, including daily new cases and test positivity rates.

College of the Canyons was one of 30 community colleges selected the Bellwether College Consortium as a finalist for a 2021 Bellwether Award, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.

One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.

Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.

A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.

Years ago, when 14-year-old Madison Cruz was very young, her grandparents owned a few retail stores in L.A. filled with sweaters and other items imported from South America.

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.

L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.

SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.

Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,908 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.