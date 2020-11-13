Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)

College of the Canyons was one of 30 community colleges selected the Bellwether College Consortium as a finalist for a 2021 Bellwether Award, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
