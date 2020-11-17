Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
With COVID-19 spreading faster than it ever has in the Western states, worried officials in California issued a desperate plea Friday for residents to avoid travel and hold “virtual” Thanksgiving celebrations.
During its 2020 "Operation Safe Halloween" compliance sweep of registered sex offenders over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Probation Department made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, ammunition and other contraband.
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the mother of the shooter in the tragic fatal shooting at Saugus High School, which took place a year ago Saturday, sheriff’s homicide detectives confirmed Thursday.
Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its "You're the Best" virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.