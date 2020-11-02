Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)

Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Valencia Friday to announce the opening of an innovative new laboratory built by PerkinElmer that will increase California’s COVID-19 testing capacity, reduce test turnaround time and create hundreds of new California jobs.
A Santa Clarita man and his Northridge-based business partner were arrested on federal charges Thursday in a relief fraud case alleging the two fraudulently obtained more than $1.95 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths, including the 74th death in the Santa Clarita Valley and 1,745 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,267 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
