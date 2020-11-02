Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)

The California Highway Patrol celebrated a socially distanced graduation ceremony for its 77 new officers who graduated with more hands-on experience than any class in Academy history.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.

Santa Clarita Announces Final Parks Passport Adventure The city of Santa Clarita announced the third and final edition of the family-friendly Parks Passport Adventure which is set to run throughout the month of November.

Newsom in Valencia as PerkinElmer Opens New COVID-19 Testing Lab Governor Gavin Newsom visited Valencia Friday to announce the opening of an innovative new laboratory built by PerkinElmer that will increase California’s COVID-19 testing capacity, reduce test turnaround time and create hundreds of new California jobs.

Nov. 16-19: COC to Host International Forum on Youth For the second year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on November 16-19, 2020.

Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss The Southern California football community is mourning the loss of Jim Bonds, 51, a former Hart High School and UCLA quarterback who died on Wednesday after a battle with multiple myeloma.

SCV Continues to Scare Up its Halloween Haunts It was double, double, toil and trouble as All Hallow's Eve neared in the Santa Clarita Valley, with residents continuing to provide Halloween haunts around every corner in the midst of the pandemic.