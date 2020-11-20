header image

Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
November 20
| Friday, Nov 20, 2020

1831 – Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
2 Comments

  1. Dave Rickmers says:
    Friday, Nov 20, 2015 at

    If their name is “Lyon” why is their street named
    “Lyons”?

    • SCVNews.com says:
      Friday, Nov 20, 2015 at

      Either because there were 2 of them or because a cartographer goofed. (The latter is the prevailing theory.)

