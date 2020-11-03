Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Valencia Friday to announce the opening of an innovative new laboratory built by PerkinElmer that will increase California’s COVID-19 testing capacity, reduce test turnaround time and create hundreds of new California jobs.
A Santa Clarita man and his Northridge-based business partner were arrested on federal charges Thursday in a relief fraud case alleging the two fraudulently obtained more than $1.95 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths, including the 74th death in the Santa Clarita Valley and 1,745 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,267 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
