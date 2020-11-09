header image

Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
November 9
| Monday, Nov 9, 2020

1898 – Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
The California Department of Education has released its latest recommendations for the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Friday.
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
California processed about 200,000 ballots in the past 24 hours and has yet to process 4.3 million more in the November presidential election, including more than 610,000 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close to call Friday morning with thousands of votes still to count.
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
In Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in the early hours of Friday morning.
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 25 new deaths and 2,065 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
The race for California’s 25th Congressional District all but tied Thursday as Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican Rep. Mike Garcia reached 50-50% of the vote, making the election one of the state’s closest contests as ballots continue to be counted.
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Technology (CDT) announced Thursday an expansion of their partnership with the University of California to test the Exposure Notification Express mobile technology recently released by Google and Apple.
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District.
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
