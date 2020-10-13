header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
October 13
| Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020

1876 – Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
A member of the College of the Canyons community tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case since a limited number of courses began meeting in-person at the college for the fall semester.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 26th death.
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported another 10 productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 12-18:
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
SCV Water announced Monday that the agency has been granted $10.5 million in Proposition 1 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management Program.
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Educator Jim Klipfel, a teacher at Saugus High School, was recently honored as one of the 2020-2021 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
While thousands of pet lovers and hundreds of their furry friends typically flock to William S. Hart Park to attend the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair, this year was a bit different.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 279,909 Cases Countywide, 13 New Deaths; 6,491 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,256 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 34 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its participation in the "Light Up MBC" campaign on Tuesday, October 13, in support of the fight against Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC.
L.A. County, Santa Clarita Prep Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city's 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday's launch of Los Angeles County's Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.
Santa Clarita wins Helen Putnam Awards for Mascot, Internship Program
The League of California Cities has awarded the city of Santa Clarita with the Helen Putnam Awards for its “innovative” college internship program and its mascot “Sammy Clarita,” officials announced Thursday.
Oct. 12-15: Virtual 2020 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Festival
College of the Canyons departments collaborated to organize and host the virtual 2020 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Festival Oct. 12-15 to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
L.A. County Breweries, Wineries Now Allowed to Reopen with Food
After seven long months, breweries and wineries in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen if they partner with a third-party food provider.
World Hits New Virus Infection Record, Extreme Poverty Soars
With new cases surging in Europe, the world is recording its highest daily infection counts since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic seven months ago.
Newsom: ‘No Hurry’ on Reopening Theme Parks; Six Flags Workers Speak Out
Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is “no hurry” in reopening theme parks across California — including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia — after the state last Friday delayed releasing initial COVID-19 safety measures for them to follow.
COVID-19 Testing Facility Coming to SCV
PerkinElmer, the Massachusetts-based diagnostics company that partnered with California to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and capacity, has signed a lease in Valencia and could open a testing facility in early November, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Judge Largely Upholds California Law Banning Private Prisons
California’s law banning private prisons and immigration detention facilities was mostly upheld by a federal judge on Thursday, with the court denying a Trump administration request to block the law, but conceding that some private prisons would be exempt.
