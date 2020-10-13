Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)

The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city's 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday's launch of Los Angeles County's Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.
The League of California Cities has awarded the city of Santa Clarita with the Helen Putnam Awards for its “innovative” college internship program and its mascot “Sammy Clarita,” officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is “no hurry” in reopening theme parks across California — including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia — after the state last Friday delayed releasing initial COVID-19 safety measures for them to follow.
PerkinElmer, the Massachusetts-based diagnostics company that partnered with California to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and capacity, has signed a lease in Valencia and could open a testing facility in early November, officials confirmed Wednesday.
California’s law banning private prisons and immigration detention facilities was mostly upheld by a federal judge on Thursday, with the court denying a Trump administration request to block the law, but conceding that some private prisons would be exempt.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.