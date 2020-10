Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)

California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.

SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day and the bacon lovers at Slater’s 50/50 are launching four new ways to enjoy bacon for dessert.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:00 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.

The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.

As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.

College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.

The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed A member of the College of the Canyons community tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case since a limited number of courses began meeting in-person at the college for the fall semester.

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 26th death.

Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds SCV Water announced Monday that the agency has been granted $10.5 million in Proposition 1 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management Program.