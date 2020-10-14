header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
October 14
| Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020

1980 – Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Bacon for Dessert Comes to Slater’s 50/50 Valencia
Wednesday, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day and the bacon lovers at Slater’s 50/50 are launching four new ways to enjoy bacon for dessert.
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.
Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:00 p.m.
Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
Caltrans Refining Data-Driven Programs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
A member of the College of the Canyons community tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case since a limited number of courses began meeting in-person at the college for the fall semester.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 26th death.
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported another 10 productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 12-18:
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
SCV Water announced Monday that the agency has been granted $10.5 million in Proposition 1 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management Program.
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
