Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)

Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Arguing before a state appeals court Tuesday, Uber and Lyft lawyers predicted fewer rides for consumers, lower earnings for drivers and a spike in drunk-driving accidents if they are forced to classify California drivers as employees instead of contractors.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' unanimous approval of a motion Tuesday to fund the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Services Bureau was the latest salvo in the ongoing budget debate between the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
