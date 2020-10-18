header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
October 18
| Sunday, Oct 18, 2020

1876 – Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Get Flu Immunization Now, L.A. County Public Health Urges Residents
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get flu immunization as soon as possible, especially this year.
Get Flu Immunization Now, L.A. County Public Health Urges Residents
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,072 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 287K Cases in L.A. County, 6,734 in SCV
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon that the president has approved California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to wildfires across the state.
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Wildfires
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking the public's help to identify an unmasked alleged criminal threats suspect accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk.
Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect
L.A. County Animal Care Celebrates Veterinary Technicians
This year, October 11-17 marks National Veterinary Technician Week where we celebrate the critical and lifesaving work performed by our veterinary technicians.
L.A. County Animal Care Celebrates Veterinary Technicians
Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its 6th annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31.
Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students
California GOP Agrees to Remove Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes. Or Did They?
Following a legal demand from California officials, the state Republican Party said Friday it has agreed to remove unofficial drop boxes.
California GOP Agrees to Remove Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes. Or Did They?
Santa Clarita Unveils Latest Public Art Project
After two years of planning, the city of Santa Clarita unveiled “California Scape,” the latest public art project, Thursday at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country.
Santa Clarita Unveils Latest Public Art Project
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
Many of the more than 100 dogs rescued by Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control from a breeding operation during the recent Bobcat Fire are now available for adoption.
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
City Council OK’s Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
Santa Clarita City Council members approved Tuesday sending a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in support of keeping indoor malls open while urging for consistent guidelines to help prevent further conditions that prevent businesses from full recovery.
City Council OK’s Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
After a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
The application period for the County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Monday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
