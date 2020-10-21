header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
October 21-22
| Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020

2007 – Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
    Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
    The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
    Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
    COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
    A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
    COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
    COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
    The coronavirus has created at least one unexpected benefit for The Master's University men's golf team.
    COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
    Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
    While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
    Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
    Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
    California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
    Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
    County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
    Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
    County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
    Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
    A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.
    Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
    Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
    The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
    Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
    Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
    Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.
    Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
    SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
    For the second year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were given the opportunity to trade out their regular patches for pink ones for October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
    SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
    Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
    Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
    Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
    Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
    1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
    souvenir title report
    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 923 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
    Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
    The Santa Clarita Valley YMCA will host a UCLA Health blood drive at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.
    Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
    Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
    Festival of Trees, Santa Clarita’s premier kickoff to the holiday season and annual benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will continue in person and online this year from November 18-24.
    Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
    SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
    SCV school districts have prepared the necessary paperwork to submit in-school waivers, which would allow lower grade levels to return to campus, but the higher grade levels will have to wait for the county to allow it.
    SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
    Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
    Governor Gavin Newsom Monday named a group of nationally acclaimed California physician-scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
    Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
    L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8
    Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Sunday, November 8.
    L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8
    Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week
    Ten productions are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 19-25, according to the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office.
    Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week
    SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents
    From packaging to logistics, a group of Global Prep Academy students set up a zero-cost, pandemic relief supply operation for homeless individuals and low-income families in the Santa Clarita Valley.
    SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents
    Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement
    The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.
    Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement
    CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving
    To reduce teen distracted driving, the California Highway Patrol has partnered with Impact Teen Drivers to teach positive habits and behaviors to our most vulnerable drivers through education and enforcement.
    CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving
    Maria’s Italian Deli Closes but Maria Hopes for New Chapter
    After 47 years in business, Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall closed its doors under the operation of its second owners, but Maria Simione, who opened the business and still owns the property, said Saturday she’s hopeful for a new chapter.
    Maria’s Italian Deli Closes but Maria Hopes for New Chapter
