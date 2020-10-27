Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)

As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 136 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
