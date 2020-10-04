header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
October 4
| Sunday, Oct 4, 2020

1900 – Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire in Newhall Friday afternoon as law enforcement officials searched for a possible arsonist in connection to the incident.
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
The city of Santa Clarita's 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Elections in three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have been canceled by Los Angeles County due to school board candidates running unopposed.
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday
Children and families in Santa Clarita will soon be able to do what they love most once more – play on playgrounds at the City’s 35 parks.
Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
Conservationists Sue to Invalidate Centennial Project’s Environmental Impact Report
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
Conservationists Sue to Invalidate Centennial Project’s Environmental Impact Report
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
A virtual workshop titled, “Life During Covid-19: Bring Calm in a Perfect Storm,” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Friday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A South Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
