Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
