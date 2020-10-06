Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
1 Comment
Rockwell Canyon