Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
SACRAMENTO – Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major causes of death and injury on the state’s roadways. With the assistance of federal funds, the California Highway Patrol will focus additional resources on reducing these types of crashes throughout the state.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.