Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
SACRAMENTO – Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major causes of death and injury on the state’s roadways. With the assistance of federal funds, the California Highway Patrol will focus additional resources on reducing these types of crashes throughout the state.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
