[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
September 1
| Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

1887 – Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Saugus
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
The Santa Clarita City Council's Development Committee will hold its next meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 1 starting at 2 p.m.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
California newspapers struggling through the pandemic and ensuing recession will have extra time to comply with a new labor law forcing the industry to transform its workforce under a bill approved by lawmakers Monday.
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature crammed to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Monday marked 19 years since Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Senator Scott Wilk's (R-Santa Clarita) COVID-19 test results confirm he was not infected with the virus last week in Sacramento, he announced Sunday.
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Santa Clarita Valley experts and family of victims of the opioid epidemic are saying historical patterns of abuse are repeating themselves.
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
Newsom Rolls Out New Blueprint for a More Gradual Reopening
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Up to 5,333; MIS-C Cases Up in County Kids
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
The number of homeless young adults in Los Angeles County has risen in the last year, according to a report released Thursday — and the data does not include the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Number of Homeless Young Adults Spikes Across L.A. County
At Home or In Class: How SCV Teachers Bring Distance Learning to Students
After the William S. Hart Union High School District made the decision to use virtual learning as the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, teachers in the district were given the option of whether they wanted to stay at home to teach or go into the classroom.
At Home or In Class: How SCV Teachers Bring Distance Learning to Students
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Two rounds of Narcan had to be administered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Friday morning to keep a suspected overdose patient alive.
Two Rounds of Narcan Help Keep Suspected Overdose Patient Alive
Hart District Ends Contract with SCV Youth Project
The contract between the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project and the William S. Hart Union High School District has ended.
Hart District Ends Contract with SCV Youth Project
Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and almost all Republican California senators were abruptly required to vote remotely after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilk, GOP Senators Under COVID-19 Quarantine
Three Santa Clarita Criminal Cases Continued Due to COVID-19
A number of criminal cases concerning the Santa Clarita Valley have received continuations this week.
Three Santa Clarita Criminal Cases Continued Due to COVID-19
%d bloggers like this: