Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
September 10
| Thursday, Sep 10, 2020

1955 – U.S. release of “Gunsmoke” TV series, initially shot at Melody Ranch [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Granting relief to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation intended to keep Main Street afloat and spur new jobs.
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
In describing how their offices operated this state legislative session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local lawmakers would undoubtedly say it was all hands on deck.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Sept, 17, at 5:30 p.m.
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
