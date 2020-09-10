Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)

The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.

Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Granting relief to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation intended to keep Main Street afloat and spur new jobs.

The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.

In describing how their offices operated this state legislative session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local lawmakers would undoubtedly say it was all hands on deck.

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.

Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.

Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.

Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.

A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.

Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.

Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.

Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.

LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.

Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.