Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
