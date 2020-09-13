Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)

New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 42 new deaths and 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,579 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.