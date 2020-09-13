header image

Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
September 13
| Sunday, Sep 13, 2020

1964 – Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world’s largest live oak tree [story]
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
Mountasia Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 43 new deaths and 1,115 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 5,594 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 42 new deaths and 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,579 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a 1-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) via Zoom Monday, Sept. 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom Watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
At least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.
