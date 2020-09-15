Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday launched Stay Housed L.A. County, a countywide initiative to provide legal assistance and support for tenants facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether you’re a professional rider or looking to try something new, Santa Clarita has officially opened a designated bike park to practice jumps and soon race against others, city officials announced Friday.
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.