Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
September 17
| Thursday, Sep 17, 2020

1879 – First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved criteria for California students to earn a new Seal of Civic Engagement, an incentive aimed at encouraging active and ongoing citizenship.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
