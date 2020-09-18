header image

Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
September 18
| Friday, Sep 18, 2020

1962 – Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
Waste Management in Santa Clarita is encouraging community members to practice proper disposal of hazardous household materials in an effort to help prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires while protecting the environment.
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced Monday that the state will receive more than $493 million in additional transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution.
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
