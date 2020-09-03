Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology announced Tuesday that Minnesota-based OptumInsight, Inc. has been selected to develop the state's new COVID-19 data reporting system.
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to introduce the Parks Passport Adventure. The family-friendly adventure invites residents to embark on a fun exploration of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Link reports a snow day, not opening of school.