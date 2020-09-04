Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)

September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans. You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) is announcing settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate two popular restaurants—Original Tommy’s and Pizza Hut—for violations of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, which covers work performed in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
