[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
September 6
| Sunday, Sep 6, 2020

1975 – Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 246,407 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths, 5,484 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 47 new deaths and 1,439 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,484 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 246,407 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths, 5,484 SCV Cases
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Local residents want Santa Clarita to have more biking and multi-use trails, safer routes and a variety of amenities for those who walk and bike around the community, according to feedback collected for the city’s 2020 non-motorized transportation plan.
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Homeowner Fires Warning Shot; Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect
Deputies responded to a burglary attempt gone awry Thursday, after an older female victim pulled a gun on an alleged home invader and fired a warning shot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
Homeowner Fires Warning Shot; Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect
SCV Schools Awarded Share of $811K in L.A. County Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will award arts grants totaling $811,600 to 40 L.A. County school districts, including the Mountain View, Newhall and Sulfur Springs School Districts and iLead Charter Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Schools Awarded Share of $811K in L.A. County Arts Grants
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Hart District Discusses Return-to-Campus Timeline, ‘Full Reopening’
The earliest Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools could resume on-campus instruction, optimistically, is Oct. 19 — a timeline depending on a number of conditions, William S. Hart Union High School District officials discussed Wednesday.
Hart District Discusses Return-to-Campus Timeline, ‘Full Reopening’
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center
The new Community Center in Canyon Country is reaching a major milestone as Phase III is set to begin on Monday, September 14.
Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
The unprecedented number of visitors to public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, and officials are asking people to stay safe and clean up after themselves this Labor Day Weekend.
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches will be open Labor Day weekend, but face masks and physical distancing are still required, according to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.
L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend
SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station traffic deputies wrote more than 40 citations Wednesday morning during a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.
SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push
Feds Indict 3 SCV Residents in $1.7M Embezzlement Scheme
Three Santa Clarita Valley residents were named Thursday and two of them arrested on a federal indictment accusing them of defrauding a company in a $1.7 million embezzlement scheme.
Feds Indict 3 SCV Residents in $1.7M Embezzlement Scheme
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans
September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans. You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.
City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases
Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday
Audit Finds Mail Processing Delays at USPS’s Santa Clarita Facility
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
Audit Finds Mail Processing Delays at USPS’s Santa Clarita Facility
City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format
SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association's (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.
SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
%d bloggers like this: