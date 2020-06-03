Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The 1996 movie “Independence Day” was a futuristic lesson in unity when the world fought for survival. Neither race, nationality, religion, social status, gender, educational level nor political party played a role in this battle. We were one.

Similarly, when admitting patients to the hospital, I gather a team together strategizing a plan toward healing and returning them home. Patient wellbeing is the sole focus of the team, without any predilection or prejudice.

The world now faces a new challenge of COVID-19, while an old illness of racial injustice simultaneously lingers on – both taking human lives.

Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.

Black lives matter, and our souls must be inspirited in this belief. But it also means fighting together, waving the same banner, supporting everyone’s efforts, and sacrificing for the common good.

Those who can’t or won’t do this must be left behind. For those of us who move forward and win this battle, our next fight will be, “All lives matter.”

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.