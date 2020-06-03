[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioThe 1996 movie “Independence Day” was a futuristic lesson in unity when the world fought for survival. Neither race, nationality, religion, social status, gender, educational level nor political party played a role in this battle. We were one.

Similarly, when admitting patients to the hospital, I gather a team together strategizing a plan toward healing and returning them home. Patient wellbeing is the sole focus of the team, without any predilection or prejudice.

The world now faces a new challenge of COVID-19, while an old illness of racial injustice simultaneously lingers on – both taking human lives.

Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.

Black lives matter, and our souls must be inspirited in this belief. But it also means fighting together, waving the same banner, supporting everyone’s efforts, and sacrificing for the common good.

Those who can’t or won’t do this must be left behind. For those of us who move forward and win this battle, our next fight will be, “All lives matter.”

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
L.A. County Extends Curfew
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
L.A. County Extends Curfew
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
Unhealthy Air Quality Forecasted for SCV Wednesday
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).
Unhealthy Air Quality Forecasted for SCV Wednesday
California Lifts Virulent Newcastle Disease Quarantine
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have announced an end to the Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) quarantine in Southern California.
California Lifts Virulent Newcastle Disease Quarantine
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
City Prepares for Possible Protest on Thursday
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
City Prepares for Possible Protest on Thursday
CSUN Prof Studying Impact of Social Media on Students During Pandemic
Northridge psychology professor Delinah Hurwitz is now studying the impact that excessive screen time is having on students, socially and academically, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSUN Prof Studying Impact of Social Media on Students During Pandemic
State Schools Chief Urges Action on Racism, Educational Inequities
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded Monday to the death of George Floyd by calling on communities across the state and nation to take action to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools.
State Schools Chief Urges Action on Racism, Educational Inequities
