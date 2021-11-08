header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 8
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Westfield Shopper
Shoppers in the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

As the pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors, altogether changing consumers’ shopping habits, retailers have had to find ways to adapt.

Through the pandemic, a number of larger brands have announced the closure of their retail stores across the nation, such as the Disney Store, J.C. Penney and Gap.

However, in the midst of those closures, a number of other stores have opened new locations, including locally at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Among the stores recently opening at Westfield Valencia are Windsor, a contemporary apparel and accessory boutique, and Undisputed Sole, a sneaker consignment store.

And arriving later this fall just in time for holiday shopping is popular lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters, as well as Crab N Spice, a seafood restaurant.

“Westfield Valencia’s recent dining and retail openings are great examples of the center’s merchandise mix and enhanced amenities and conveniences,” said Maral Matossian, general manager of Westfield Valencia. “Together, they demonstrate how the center is a place where all our guests’ senses, interests and needs are fully catered to and fulfilled.”

Moreover, the center has broadened its repertoire of tenants, such as leasing space to Innovation Show Choir, a community-based youth performing ensemble, which they plan to use as a rehearsal space.

Medical offices are also quickly becoming integrated into the retail center experience, with the forthcoming addition of Town Center Dental Arts, which is set to offer dental care for patients and guests.

“We continue to evolve our centers to offer our customers everything they need in a given market,” Matossian said. “Our vision is to constantly refresh and customize the offerings available — clearly defining our center’s unique value proposition to the communities we serve.”

Evolving to a post-pandemic world

After being shuttered for three months in the midst of the pandemic, Westfield Valencia reopened in June 2020 and has since continued efforts to enhance the overall customer experience while also caring for its retailers, according to Matossian.

“Westfield has had its finger on the pulse on redefining what retail means in the modern world even before the pandemic,” Matossian said.

In 2019, Westfield Valencia underwent an extensive interior renovation that connected it to the outdoor shopping districts, The Patios, and Town Center Drive.

“Elevated in-store experiences and personalized guest services are crucial to moving forward in a post-pandemic world,” Matossian added, highlighting Westfield’s “Dining Al Fresco” program, which allowed retailers to continue operations outdoors in the height of COVID-19, as well as contactless amenities introduced to the center.

Among those amenities was a curbside concierge program to accommodate shoppers who prefer to buy online and pick up in-store, along with Line Pass, a digital queuing technology and appointment service to help manage a store’s capacity.

“Last year, the center also launched capacity monitoring, which offered guests the ability to view real-time shopper activity on center websites so shoppers can plan their trip when they are most comfortable,” Matossian added.

Westfield Valencia also continues to host family-friendly and charitable events, such as the Hello Sunshine summer block party, which featured outdoor games, live music, and retailer giveaways and prizes.

“As we begin to move towards a post-pandemic world, we are evolving to stay aligned with shifting consumer needs, including continuing to invest in outdoor and diversified retail opportunities,” Matossian said. “Our center is designed to serve as a place for the local community to gather. … By staying nimble and providing our guests with the right experiences, our destination will surely continue to thrive.”

For more information, visit westfield.com/valencia.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-08-2021 Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
11-08-2021 Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
11-04-2021 Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
11-01-2021 Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
10-29-2021 SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
The nerves of what could be the final game of the season between these two teams truly showed as both teams had six penalties in the first half alone.
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
As the pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors, altogether changing consumers’ shopping habits, retailers have had to find ways to adapt.
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,913 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
With the winter sports quickly approaching, four girls’ tennis Foothill League teams’ seasons were extended as they qualified for the CIF playoffs.
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
The public is encouraged to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting where the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors will discuss a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin and address public comment.
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: