1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
| Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Liang Zhang

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall. The latest exhibit is to feature seven unique sculptures and installations created by the artist Liang Zhang. The show will run from Wednesday, July 8 – Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Zhang’s featured work combines organism and grid system visuals in both three-dimensional objects, along with flatter appearances on screen and paper. Most of her works have a relation to nature or delve into the relationship between humans and nature. Regarding her artwork and process, Zhang has stated that, “I aspire to make a change and exert influence on people’s outlook with the help of my works, as artists put into effect their innovative ideas that have a substantial impact on the society.” Her hard work and talent are evident in every piece that she creates.

For more information regarding the art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other current and upcoming art exhibits, art resources and virtual art opportunities in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Liang Zhang Art Work
