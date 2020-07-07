Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall. The latest exhibit is to feature seven unique sculptures and installations created by the artist Liang Zhang. The show will run from Wednesday, July 8 – Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Zhang’s featured work combines organism and grid system visuals in both three-dimensional objects, along with flatter appearances on screen and paper. Most of her works have a relation to nature or delve into the relationship between humans and nature. Regarding her artwork and process, Zhang has stated that, “I aspire to make a change and exert influence on people’s outlook with the help of my works, as artists put into effect their innovative ideas that have a substantial impact on the society.” Her hard work and talent are evident in every piece that she creates.
For more information regarding the art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other current and upcoming art exhibits, art resources and virtual art opportunities in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
