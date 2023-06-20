Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale

The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe’s.

Construction for the new facility, located on an approximately 104-acre site at the southeast corner of Avenue M and 10th St. West, will commence this year with anticipated completion in the last quarter of 2024.

As part of the entitlement process, the city of Palmdale included several conditions of approval that will improve safety and access for all residents along the two major city corridors such as road improvements and the widening of Ave M and 10th St. West, construction of sidewalk, curb and gutter; installation of a 12-foot Class I bike path along Avenue M and 10th St. West and the installation of traffic signals at State Route 14 and Ave M off ramps.

Once completed, the 1.03 million square feet facility will consist of three buildings—827,000 square feet Hub building, 211,000 square feet freezer building and 6,000 square feet accessory building.

“We are thrilled that Trader Joe’s has selected Palmdale as a destination to expand their business with their new food assembly and distribution facility,” said Mayor Laura Bettencourt. “The project aligns with the City’s commitment to economic vitality, innovation and job creation and catalyzes additional industrial development in Palmdale.”

The facility will offer 800 to 1,000 employment opportunities from various skill levels, from entry-level to management. The project is centrally located for Palmdale and Antelope Valley residents, benefitting residents across the city.

“Our region currently has over 70,000 commuters, so local job creation at the food and distribution facility will have a tremendous impact on the lives of those that may no longer need to commute,” said 1st District Councilmember Austin Bishop. “The idea of providing opportunities for our residents to work closer to home and spend less time commuting so they can free up their time to spend with family contributes to the overall well-being of our community.”

The project also includes establishing an on-site 12.21-acre Joshua tree preservation area. Placards will be placed at various locations surrounding the Joshua Tree Preservation Area to identify western Joshua trees and present information concerning the importance of their conservation.

Trader Joe’s is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores offering unique foods and beverages to daily staples such as eggs, milk and 19¢ bananas. Trader Joe’s stores carry a selection of domestic and imported products that have all been approved by a Trader Joe’s tasting panel. Trader Joe’s began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area and has since expanded to more than 500 stores, in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

