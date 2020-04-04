Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue

Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue. As part of the Needham Ranch industrial park project, street improvements are required to enhance traffic flow and safety at this intersection.

From April 6 to May 4, vehicles traveling through the intersection will experience one lane closure on eastbound Newhall Avenue for traffic heading to SR-14 and the closure of one left-turn lane on northbound Sierra Highway. These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is complete.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Drivers are reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­While work is scheduled to be completed by May 4, inclement weather may cause construction delays.

For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Senior Engineer Amalia Marreh at (661) 255-4363 or by email at amarreh@santa-clarita.com.