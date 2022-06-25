Traffic Advisory: The Old Road is Closed Between Market Drive, Constitution Avenue

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 24, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road from Market Drive North to Constitution Avenue after a water mainline break caused damage to the road.

The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue. Emergency paving is underway and should be completed by Monday, June 27.

Damage to the road occurred Thursday afternoon, June 23 when a section of 14” mainline blew out at the intersection of Steinbeck Ave and The Old Road. SCV Water staff isolated the leak and minimized customer service outages. The mainline was repaired and service was restored by approximately 4:30 a.m. June 24.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction crews and traffic delays and to plan their routes accordingly. The Valencia Marketplace remains accessible through other shopping center entrances on either side of the closure. For more information, please contact our Customer Care team at (661) 294-0828.

