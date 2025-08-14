Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.

Construction is scheduled from Summer of 2025 through Winter 2025/2026. Cost is estimated at $1.2 million. Polo Engineering Inc. of Castaic is the contractor.

The closures are necessary to install the traffic signal and set K-rail. Construction work is on-going Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to minimize traffic impacts. The long-term closure of 126th Street East intersection began on Wednesday, Aug. 13 and will last until late December 2025.

Residents and local businesses located near the highway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. The schedule is weather permitting and all dates and times are subject to change. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

