speed

Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 21, 2021

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”

Speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming from Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, 2021.

“Excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The CHP and our allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement.”

The speed enforcement campaign follows a significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020.

In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed.

Also last year, CHP officers issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving in excess of 100 MPH – and 9,300 more during the first four months of 2021.

“Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a legal, safe speed,” added Commissioner Ray.

In addition to speed, officers will be looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations, evidence of distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

The CHP and the officers and troopers of its allied law enforcement agencies remind you to drive safely and report any emergencies or dangerous drivers by calling 9-1-1.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

No Comments for : Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases

    2 hours ago
  • Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

    Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

    3 hours ago
  • Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center

    Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center

    3 hours ago
  • DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians

    DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians

    5 hours ago
  • Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice

    Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice

    5 hours ago
  • Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer

    Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer

    5 hours ago
  • Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV

    Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV

    6 hours ago
  • Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions

    Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions

    6 hours ago
  • Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma

    Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma

    9 hours ago
  • Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder

    Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.