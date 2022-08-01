Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour

The Holiday Light Tour received top honors in the category recognizing COVID-19 communications and marketing for a special event taking place in 2021.

The Best Marketing and Communications on the COVID-19 Pandemic category recognizes organizations for efforts to communicate health information to the public. Santa Clarita Transit received the AdWheel award for Group 1, which consists of organizations with fewer than four million annual riders.

The AdWheel Awards celebrate the strategic importance of marketing and communications initiatives that advance the organizational goals of APTA members. As a first-place winner, the Holiday Light Tour campaign will face a final round of judging for a Grand Award, which will be announced at APTA’s TRANSform Conference, which takes place Oct. 9-12, 2022, in Seattle.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit, please visit santaclaritatransit.com or call (661) 294-1BUS (1287).

