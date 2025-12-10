“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Travel and Adventure,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard) now through March 4, 2026.

This juried showcase celebrates the spirit of exploration, inviting viewers to experience the beauty, culture and wonder of places around the world through the eyes of artists. From bustling streets and iconic landmarks to remote coastlines, vintage transportation and foods that tell a story, “Travel & Adventure” highlights the universal joy of discovery and the connections we forge while exploring our world.

Among the featured artists is Justin Poole, whose vibrant oil-on-canvas works transform real locations into imaginative, dreamlike landscapes.

“Although most of my work is inspired by real places to which I have traveled, I aim to capture a romanticized, dreamlike world with vibrant colors and unexpected juxtapositions. I hope that this work inspires people to go out into the world and make their own adventures,” said Poole .

Also featured is photographer Nima Kharrazi, whose work reflects the emotional resonance of travel.

“I feel as though, the more one travels, the more one feels connected to the whole of the world. You meet interesting people, you hear new sounds and you get to experience a different version of your daily adventure,” Kharrazi said “Every day is a gift — why not surprise yourself from time to time? These are my surprises.”

The exhibiting artists include Ashleigh Abrams, Faye Abharian, Shiva Asrari, Joel Bareng, Sue Bozman, Lisa Broadway-Chow, Marita Braun, Catherine Carstens, Ryan Cheney, John Cowan, Meryl Goudey, Hope Horner, Keiji Ichikawa, Nima Kharrazi, Corissa Leeds, Allison Lauricella, Mellie Lewis, Eliska Makovicka, Mark Micchio, Jane Mick, Freda Morrison, Nancy Perkins, JJ Pomegranate, Justin Poole, Rick Quinn, Debora A. Roselli, Olga Shiller, Miki Stromberg, Tesha Smith, Rose Smither, Jayme Sun Thomas, Izik Vu, Naomi Young and Mia Zumsteg.

The featured image is “Venice Canal” by Justin Poole.

To learn more about “Travel and Adventure” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.com.

