Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Travel the World in 2025 with the Celebrate Passport
Friday, Apr 4, 2025
Celebrate

Explore the world by traveling to the Canyon Country Community Center for the Celebrate event series. Experience different customs and cultures, no plane ticket needed.

The Celebrate event series is back for its highly anticipated fourth year and offers glimpses into unique destinations around the world.

Every second Friday of the month, at 6 p.m., from May through September, discover something new with your friends and family, whether it be exotic foods, activities and arts, there is so much to explore at Celebrate.

The Celebrate event series kicks off the season on Friday, May 9 from 6-9 p.m., with a celebration of Ireland, featuring Irish arts and crafts, food trucks and a live Celtic Folk Rock band.

Celebrate highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders each month and features music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

The full Celebrate schedule for 2025 is below:

May 9 – Ireland

June 13 – New Zealand

July 11 – Colombia

Aug. 8 – Italy

Sept. 12 – Thailand

Attendees can also participate in the Celebrate Passport Program—a fun way to track your travels and earn chances to win exciting prizes. Start your journey by picking up a Celebrate Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library booth during your first event. With each visit, you’ll collect a new stamp, and every stamp counts as an entry into the Celebrate Raffle. Prizes include items inspired by the countries explored during the series. Winners will be drawn after the final Celebrate event in September and be notified by email.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway

Santa clarita, CA 91351

For more information about the Celebrate event series or the Celebrate Passport, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.
Santa Clarita Opens Online Merchandise Store

Friday, Apr 4, 2025
Residents wanting to wear their Santa Clarita pride can now shop online at the city of Santa Clarita City Store. The store offers a variety of city-branded merchandise options, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes and more.
Travel the World in 2025 with the Celebrate Passport

Friday, Apr 4, 2025
Explore the world by traveling to the Canyon Country Community Center for the Celebrate event series. Experience different customs and cultures, no plane ticket needed.
April 8: City Council to Discuss Letter on LASD Vacancies to County Supes

Friday, Apr 4, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, April 8 at City Hall to consider sending a letter, signed by all city council members, to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy vacancies and encouraging the board to make investments in enhancing LASD retention and strengthening recruitment efforts.
April 8: 'Alice's Looking Glass' Craft Session at Valencia Library

Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 for a "Alice's Looking Glass" crafting session.
The Cube Ice, Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner

Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
