Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win

Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master’s University’s 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.

Traylor scored five goals in the game to bring her season total up to 23, breaking the old record of 21 set back in 2000 by Sarah Riojas.

She also shattered Riojas’ 25-year record of most points in a season. A player gets two points for a goal and one point for an assist, so with Traylor’s 23 goals, added to her seven assists, she has now recorded 53 points. The old record was 44.

Her five goals in the game also ties another TMU mark as Heather Halstead scored five in a game back in 1997 against Pacific Christian College.

“She is obviously very gifted and very athletic, but she is also a very authentic human being,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “For her to transfer over here because she gave her life to Christ three years ago, she wanted to come here. She’s a great player, but the most intriguing part is she gave her life to Christ.”

Traylor got the scoring started quickly as she found the back of the net just 5:54 into the match. She was assisted by Kegan Brunnemann . That was followed by goals from Katie Trinh , Harmony Rohde and Breanna Fajardo before Traylor netted her second goal of the game. The first half finished with Rohde getting her second of the game in the 43rd minute to send the Lady Mustangs (12-4-1, 9-2-1) into the locker room with a 6-0 lead.

Traylor then got goals three and four of the game in the 57th and 70th minute to make it 8-0 TMU. A minute later Brunnemann scored, followed a little more than a minute later by Traylor’s fifth and final goal of the game to make it 10-0.

In addition to the one goal for Brunnemann, she added four assists in the match, with Breanna Fajardo getting three assists and Jane Hato one.

With the win the Lady Mustangs have locked up second place in the GSAC behind the undefeated Embry-Riddle Eagles and in front of third place Soka. That means TMU will host either Soka or Hope International in the semifinals of the GSAC Championship Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 8.

“I’m happy because this is the time of the year we could easily be passive,” Chavez said. “We needed only one point to secure second place (in the conference). But that was the bare minimum and we don’t play for the bare minimum. So the fact that it was a shutout and we scored 10 goals shows you (the team) is not complacent right now.”

The Lady Mustangs have now outscored their opponents 32-3 in the last seven games, with five of those seven being shutouts.

The Master’s will close out the regular season with Senior Day at Reese Field on Saturday, Nov. 1 when it plays the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks. The festivities will take place before the 10 a.m. kickoff.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...