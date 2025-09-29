Traylor’s Hat Trick Lifts Lady Mustangs to Road Win

Maddy Traylor scored three goals and Harmony Rohde added a brace to lead The Master’s University women’s soccer team to a 6-1 win over the Hope International Royals Saturday, Sept. 27 at Irvine Great Park.

The six goals was the team’s best offensive performance of the season so far and one of the most efficient. The Lady Mustangs (6-2, 3-0) took 18 shots with eight on goal, netting six of those eight.

Rohde scored her two goals in the first half unassisted to give TMU a 2-0 lead going into the half.

The Royals’s Shelby Kain scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-1, but a little over a minute later Traylor put The Master’s back up by two. Kegan Brennemann then added her third goal of the season in the 58th minute, assisted by Breanna Fajardo .

Traylor then added her final two scores of the match In the 66th and 74th minutes to put the game away. Traylor now leads the conference with 11 goals, four more than any other competitor.

“Another great performance from the Lady Mustangs against a very good Hope team,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “All six goals were outstanding, long-range shots and some very technical finishes. The back line was again very solid defensively as was the midfield.”

After losing their first two matches of the season, TMU has come back to win its last six and open up GSAC play with a 3-0 start.

“It’s great to start conference with three wins but even better to see the team growing spiritually, mentally and playing with so much joy in their hearts,” Coach Chavez said.

The Master’s will be back at home on Thursday, Sept. 25 when the team faces the Life Pacific Warriors. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

