Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.

This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from a company supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

The impacted products of concern to California residents were distributed to retail stores as follows:

Genova 5 oz. – Kroger (Ralphs), Safeway (Albertson or Vons), Walmart and independent retailers in California.

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product.

Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or (833) 374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:

Description

UPC

Can Code

Best if Used By Date

Genova

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800000215

S94N 42K

12/12/2027

S94N 43K

12/12/2027

S94N 44K

12/12/2027

S94N D1L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800013265

S84N D1N

1/13/2028

S84N D2M

1/17/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4800073265

S84N 41M

12/13/2027

S84N 42M

12/13/2027

S84N 42N

12/13/2027

S84N 43N

12/13/2027

S84N D1L

1/21/2028

S84N D1L

1/23/2028

S84N D3L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

4800063267

S84N D1D

1/21/2028

S84N D1D

1/23/2028

S84N D3D

1/23/2028

S84N D1D

1/27/2028

S84N D2D

1/27/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

4800013275

S88N D1M

1/17/2028

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...