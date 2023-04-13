header image

1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
| Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Collage

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

 The event features adaptive activities that are open to the general public to participate. Activities include: wheelchair basketball, hockey, quad rugby, tennis, pickleball, baseball, hand cycling, fencing, scuba, wheelchair skating (WCMX), dance, yoga, art workshop, and more. Additionally, a Resource Fair featuring informational booths and exhibitors will be open throughout the festival.

The annual event will introduce people with disabilities, their families and the community to adaptive recreation.

Tyler Allen, a paraplegic from a dirt bike accident in 2020, and first-time attendee in 2022 said “the best part of the festival is I got to play sports with my dad and friends again.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, April 30.

“This is Triumph’s major event of the year giving everyone a chance to push the limits of their ability,” said  Triumph Foundation Founder Andrew Skinner, who suffered a spinal cord injury in November 2004 in a snowboarding accident and founded the organization in 2008. “Whether you have a disability or not, you’re welcome.”

As a Move United Sport Club, Triumph Foundation hopes this event will be a gateway to gold for participants, where they learn about a sport, excel, and represent the United States of America in the Olympics being held in Los Angeles in 2028.

“Our first festival started off with two adaptive sports and 100 athletes, and it has now grown to over 15 activities and we’re expecting 1,000 participants this year,” said Randi Wyatt, Triumph’s volunteer coordinator. “People travel from all over California to attend. We’ve seen incredible growth in the ten years we’ve held this event”

To sign-up or learn more about the Foundation, visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org/WSF.

 

