Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management

California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management. Reporting to CalArts president Ravi S. Rajan, Allen begun his work as a member of the Institute’s senior leadership team on July 11, 2022.

“We are excited about Troy joining the Institute’s senior leadership to help us further our strategic goals of renewing our Valencia campus for both our current needs and future vision, all the while strengthening our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Rajan. “He brings a wealth of experience, including an extraordinary planning ability, and a track record of collaboration across complex organizations in higher education.”

With more than 28 years of experience in business development, management, and strategic planning and more than 11 years in higher education, Allen comes to CalArts from California State University, Los Angeles. Prior to his work in higher education, he was executive director of operations at Wolters Kluwer, managing the legal and financial services divisions of the Fortune 1000 company. He consulted at Perot Industries and Dell, Inc. in Texas, and served as a development executive at the studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox as well as at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Allen holds degrees from Morehouse College in Atlanta and Georgetown University in Washington, DC and is a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley of Los Angeles with his family.

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—art, critical studies, dance, film/video, music, and theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines, and cultural traditions.

