header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
| Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
insurrection
This still from CNN shows Trump supporters breaching the Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to undermine the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. | CNN Image via Courthouse News.

 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.

“Donald Trump is a living, breathing impeachable act,” Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said from the House floor Wednesday ahead of the vote. “It is what it is. The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an act of insurrection incited by Donald Trump.”

America has undergone impeachment proceedings against a U.S. president only four times. Half of all those House proceedings have involved Trump. Last time, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress thanks to a pressure campaign he lobbed on a foreign president to get dirt on a political opponent.

This time, Trump was impeached for the high crime and misdemeanor of incitement of insurrection, having encouraged extremists in his support base to storm what many congressional and Senate leadership call the “temple of Democracy.”

The Jan. 6 armed attack was only the second time in history that U.S. Capitol building had withstood such an insurrection — British troops set the structure ablaze during the war of 1812.

In last week’s riot, meanwhile, U.S. Capitol Police attempted to guard the space as lawmakers in both the House and Senate gathered to debate the counting of certified electors. The violence unfolded chaotically and quickly as Trump’s supporters called for nothing less than the death of the three officials next in the line of succession: Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate President pro tempore Chuck Grassley.

No member of Congress was ultimately harmed in the insurrection, but four civilians were killed Wednesday and a member of the U.S. Capitol Police who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher died later in hospital. A second officer took his own life this weekend.

Initial reports this morning suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would support Trump’s impeachment. As the day wore on, however, the Kentucky lawmaker proved in no rush to hear allegations against the president.

“I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” he said in a note circulated among leadership.

McConnell also signaled he wouldn’t convene the world’s greatest legislative body to meet before Jan. 19. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called for a rarely invoked emergency session but was denied.

Since a trial would likely not begin until after Biden is already sworn in, the process is not totally moot for those who want to see Trump’s power neutered. A conviction by the Senate could potentially bar him from running for office in the future, but it would likely require a simple majority of senators to agree that he should never be allowed to run again after his conviction.

Pelosi chose impeachment managers — members of Congress who will argue their case against Trump before the Senate — on Tuesday night following a failed vote requesting Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. This group is made up of Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu and Eric Swalwell of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Colorado Representatives Joe Neguse and Diana DeGette, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania and Stacey Plaskett, delegate to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The scene was all too familiar Wednesday.

As in the 2019 impeachment of the former reality television host, lawmakers pored over details of the Trump presidency that have bitterly divided members of Congress as well as the country.

While some Republicans like Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma banged the drum of “flawed process” before the vote, others proved unable to muster support for the president after the recent turmoil.

Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler said her vote to impeach Trump was not a fear-based decision.

“I am not choosing a side, I am choosing truth,” the Washington state congresswoman said. “It’s the only way to defeat fear.”

As for criticism of a “snap impeachment” that erupted in Rules committee debate last night, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon noted that President Andrew Johnson was impeached in just three days.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker said the evidence against Trump is as plain as it had been in that 1800s-era impeachment setting— Johnson sent a letter informing Congress he had dismissed the secretary of war, mailing evidence of presidential misconduct to lawmakers’ desks. Trump had done the same through his mob incitement, she said, sending a mob to Congress’ lap.

Though few Republicans defended Trump’s involvement, the vote held largely to party lines.

Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler defended Trump’s words at his rally on Jan. 6 and praised his commitment to a peaceful transition of power. Reschenthaler said Trump’s comments “would not even meet the definition of incitement under criminal statutes.”

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching Trump.

Trump, mere hours before being impeached, issued a statement through the White House, which this weekend is expected to receive extra fortification.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You,” Trump said. [Emphasis original]

— By Jack Rodgers and Brandi Buchman
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
FULL STORY...
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
FULL STORY...
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is fighting back against a new question raised on the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction in its legal challenge to the federal government’s termination of its mining contracts.
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim.
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, June 3.
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of "Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars."
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around Monday’s shooting inside a gated community in Canyon Country.
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
%d bloggers like this: